Orissa HC directs govt to submit fresh report on vaccination status of old-age home inmates

The Orissa High Court Tuesday directed the state government to file a fresh report detailing the status of COVID-19 vaccination among the inmates of old-age homes.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar, expressed its displeasure as an earlier affidavit filed by the government lacked the details as asked for. The bench asked the government to file a fresh affidavit providing details of the number of old-age homes in the state, inmates in each home and the percentage of the vaccinated people in the facilities. The court is adjudicating on a writ petition seeking introduction of doorstep vaccination facilities for the elderly and differently-abled persons in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)