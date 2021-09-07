Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:51 IST
Covid night curfew in Noida from 11 pm now
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has asked his force personnel to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-induced night curfew, whose timing has been revised from Tuesday, officials said.

Restrictions under CrPC section 144, which bars unauthorised assembly of more than four people, are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in this Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi, they said.

All essential services, including health emergencies, will be exempted during the night curfew, which restricts unnecessary outdoor movement of people.

''With effect from September 7, the timing of night curfew has been revised across Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, as per instructions of the state government. The night curfew will now be in place from 11 pm to 6 am,'' the police said in a statement.

Earlier, the night curfew started at 10 pm and continued till 6 am.

''All the police officers and police station in-charges in Gautam Budh Nagar have been directed by Commissioner of Police Alok Singh to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions,'' the statement added.

Dine in at food outlets and their home delivery services were also banned during the night curfew period across Noida and Greater Noida last week.

