Ex-BJP MLA injured in attack in Rajasthan

A former BJP MLA was injured during an attack on a carcade of the party workers in Dhawa village here Tuesday, police said.A case has been registered against some unidentified persons, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify the culprits.Ex-legislator of BJP from Luni, Jogaram Patel, sustained injuries in this attack.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former BJP MLA was injured during an attack on a carcade of the party workers in Dhawa village here Tuesday, police said.

A case has been registered against some unidentified persons, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify the culprits.

Ex-legislator of BJP from Luni, Jogaram Patel, sustained injuries in this attack. He was rushed to the local PHC from where he has been referred to AIIMS.

Patel was going to Dhawa for elections of Deputy Pradhan of panchayat samiti in Luni constituency on Tuesday afternoon when the attack took place.

No other person, however, sustained injury in the attack, but some vehicles were damaged.

“Near Lunawas Kallan, some vehicles intercepted their carcade and started pelting stones at their vehicles. One stone hit Patel after smashing the window pane of his vehicle. He sustained injuries in his head and was rushed to the PHC of Dhawa,” a police officer said, adding the attackers fled from the spot.

On the basis of a complaint by BJP against unidentified assailants, police started investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the incident, terming it to be a “planned”.

“This attack on Patel was part of Congress' violent and desperate politics,” he said in a tweet, alleging that local police were deliberately negligent to the security of the BJP leader.

Patel has represented Luni constituency twice but was defeated by Mahendra Bishnoi of Congress and son of Malkhan Singh Bishnoi, former legislator from the block in Jodhpur.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

