Three police officials suspended over bribery allegations

Three police officials were suspended from service on Tuesday over bribery allegation.

The officials were suspended following an allegation that they took bribe to settle a fake currency case, police said in a release.

''Former Upputhara Inspector, S M Riyas, who is currently posted at Thiruvananthapuram city cyber crime police station has been suspended fro service,'' police said.

Former Upputhara SI Charlie Thomas and civil police officer of the same police station was also suspended pending enquiry.

The order was issued on the direction of state police chief Anil Kant after considering the vigilance report on the bribery allegation.

