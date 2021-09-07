Court takes cognizance of charge sheet against journalist Rajeev Sharma, others in case of info leak to Chinese

A Delhi Court on Tuesday took cognizance of a charge sheet filed under the charges of money laundering against freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma and others in a case regarding leakage of sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued a production warrant against Sharma and accused Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara, asking the concerned authorities to present before him on October 4, 2021, the next date fixed for hearing.

"After hearing the submissions made by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also going through the material available on record, I find prima facie a case under section 3 and 4 of PMLA is made out against the accused persons. Accordingly, I take cognizance in the instant matter of the offences punishable under sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, " the court said. Accused Rajeev Sharma, Qing Shi and Sher Singh are lodged in Tihar Jail. Two accused are still absconding. Qing Shi was presented before the court today.

The Court has issued summons to the accused company named M Z Mall Private Limited. Meanwhile, Sharma and Shi defence counsel have moved an application seeking a supply of copy of charge sheet. The Court directed the ED to supply a copy of charge sheet to Sharma and Shi.

Adish C Aggarwala advocate, appeared on behalf of journalist Rajeev Sharma and Shi was represented by advocate Vandana Thakur. Special Public Prosecutor Mohd Faraz was representing ED in the matter.

The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested Rajeev Sharma under the PMLA on July 1, 2021. The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Earlier, ED stated that, during the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of India. ED also stated that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of Sharma and other unidentified persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha, and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara. (ANI)

