Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday
Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:39 IST
Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)
4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari Greece) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
