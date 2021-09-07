Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari Greece) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)