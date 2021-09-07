Left Menu

40-year-old man killed by two people in Delhi's Dabri area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:53 IST
A 40-year-old man, who was stabbed and shot at allegedly by two people in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Chaman Shehrawat, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Dabri, was rushed to Akash Hospital by locals.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found blood stains on the victim's scooter lying there.

FSL experts visited the scene of crime, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, it was found that Shehrawat was stabbed and shot at by two people.

He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital, the officer said.

The suspects have been identified as Rajeev Gupta, a resident of Sitapuri Part-II in Dabri, and Sanjay Singh Pundir, a resident of Dwarka Sector-1. They are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, police added.

