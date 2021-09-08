Left Menu

Saudi king refers public security director to investigation with corruption charges -SPA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:17 IST
Saudi king refers public security director to investigation with corruption charges -SPA
Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued a royal decree to terminate the public security director Khalid al-Harbi and refer him to investigation with corruption charges, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Charges include embezzlement of public money, forgery, bribery and abuse of influence.

