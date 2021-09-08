Left Menu

U.S. concerned about some Afghan government members named by Taliban -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 05:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is concerned about the "affiliations and track records" of some of the people named by the Taliban to fill top posts in Afghanistan's new government, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people," the statement said.

