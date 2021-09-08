Left Menu

Maha: Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar, kin seek probe

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-09-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 09:02 IST
Maha: Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar, kin seek probe
The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which his family members demanded a probe into his death, police said on Wednesday.

Some people on Tuesday spotted the body of Rajesh Singh, a daily wager and habitual drinker, hanging from a small tree along a creek in Naigaon area and alerted the police, an official from Naigaon police station said.

The police subsequently sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

Later, the man's family members and friends told reporters that they did not believe that he committed suicide.

They said the man was a habitual drinker and owed a lot of money to some liquor shop owners in Naigaon area.

The family demanded that the police conduct a thorough probe into his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

