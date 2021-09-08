Maha: Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar, kin seek probe
- Country:
- India
The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which his family members demanded a probe into his death, police said on Wednesday.
Some people on Tuesday spotted the body of Rajesh Singh, a daily wager and habitual drinker, hanging from a small tree along a creek in Naigaon area and alerted the police, an official from Naigaon police station said.
The police subsequently sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.
Later, the man's family members and friends told reporters that they did not believe that he committed suicide.
They said the man was a habitual drinker and owed a lot of money to some liquor shop owners in Naigaon area.
The family demanded that the police conduct a thorough probe into his death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Naigaon
- Vasai
- Rajesh Singh
- Naigaon area
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Union Minister Narayan Rane booked for 'derogatory remarks' against Uddhav Thackeray
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Police.
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM
Process on to arrest Union minister Narayan Rane over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Police.
Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after remarks against Maharashtra CM