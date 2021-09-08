SC dismisses plea challenging retrospective change in appointment order of ED Director Ne'

Left Menu

SC dismisses plea challenging retrospective change in appointment order of ED Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, however, made it clear that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases.

The judgment came on a plea filed by NGO Common Cause challenging retrospective change in the 2018 appointment order of Mishra as director of ED.

Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service officer was appointed as the ED director for a period of two years by an order of November 19, 2018, and later by an order of November 13, 2020, the appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Central government and his term of two years was replaced by three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

