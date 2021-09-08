Left Menu

Around six people hurled bombs outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal

Following enquiry by the West Bengal Police it was revealed that a group of people had allegedly hurled three bombs outside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh's residence on Wednesday morning.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:00 IST
Deputy Commissioner of North Zone in West Bengal, Shrihari Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Station, Shrihari Pandey said, "On enquiry, we found that around six people came out of Majdur Bhawan, thrashed a person and again entered the building. That person then came with some people and hurled bombs at the Bhawan Gate." After the investigation, police has detained two persons so far and they are being interrogated regarding the incident.

Crude bombs were hurled outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the wee hours of Wednesday, despite security presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

