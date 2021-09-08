Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in Amhara village - Ethiopia officials
08-09-2021
Rebellious forces from the Tigray region killed 120 civilians over two days in one village in Ethiopia's Amhara region, local officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
The killings happened in a village 10 km (six miles) from the town of Dabat on Sept. 1 and 2, according to Sewnet Wubalem, the local administrator in Dabat, and Chalachew Dagnew, the spokesperson of the nearby city of Gondar.
A spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
