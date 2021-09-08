Russia's emergencies minister dies during Arctic training exercise -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:25 IST
- Russian Federation
Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died during a training exercise in the Arctic, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The ministry said Zinichev had died while saving someone's life but initially gave no further details, RIA reported.
