UK police say item near PM Johnson's office not suspicious
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said they had lifted a cordon set up briefly on Wednesday near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office after officers saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby.
"The item has been assessed and is not suspicious," police said on Twitter.
