EU not aiming to renegotiate N. Ireland protocol - EU's Sefcovic

The European Union and Britain can resolve problems over the trading position of Northern Ireland through the protocol agreed between the two rather than to renegotiate it, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

"I am absolutely convinced, and I think this is clearly the position and the feeling in the European Commission and I would say across the EU, that we can find the good solutions within the protocol," Sefcovic said on the eve of a trip to Dublin and Northern Ireland.

"Let's focus on the concrete problem. Let's not try to renegotiate the protocol. This is definitely not our aim and I believe that we can find a good solution to the outstanding issues," he told a news conference.

