China transport ministry to crack down on illegal behaviour in ride hailing
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:11 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Ministry of Transport on Wednesday said it would crack down on illegal behavior in the country's ride-hailing industry.
The statement from the ministry comes after Chinese government regulators launched a cybersecurity probe into top ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Ministry of Transport
- Chinese
- Didi Global Inc
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea
Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea
China shares rise as new energy, liquor sectors gain
Kamala Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims
China warns Tibet climate risks could soar despite short-term gains