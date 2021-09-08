Left Menu

Probe ordered after tribal man dies in judicial custody in MP

Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry for the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in MP's Khargone and assured that the culprits would be punished.

ANI | Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:21 IST
Probe ordered after tribal man dies in judicial custody in MP
MP Minister Vishwas Sarang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry for the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in MP's Khargone and assured that the culprits would be punished. Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Government has issued an order to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter immediately. We will ensure such incidents are not repeated. Action will be taken against the culprit."

The tribal man was arrested with 11 others for alleged involvement in theft and robbery. After being produced in court, the accused were taken in police remand for two days. Later they were produced in court again and sent to jail on Monday. He died in jail during the night after his health deteriorated, said Satyandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khargone. However, the villagers alleged that the police beat up the accused brutally, due to which the health of four deteriorated and one among them had died. After villagers received information about the death of the youth, they attacked the police station.

"The incident occurred at around 9:30-9:45 AM in the morning. The villagers reacted to the death of an accused arrested with 11 others for theft and robbery. The villagers and relatives of the deceased alleged that police killed him. The truth will only be out after the medical report. Three policemen faced injuries during the incident. The situation is under control," Singh informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021