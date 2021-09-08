Left Menu

Ice Hockey-Belarusian federation head suspended for political discrimination

Belarus has been rocked by a political crisis in which many high-profile athletes have backed the opposition to Lukashenko, whom they accuse of rigging a presidential election last year and violently cracking down on demonstrators. The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association said Baskov's suspension was "unacceptable" and that it was considering an appeal to the decision at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:44 IST
Ice Hockey-Belarusian federation head suspended for political discrimination
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ice hockey's international governing body said on Wednesday it had issued a five-year suspension against Dmitry Baskov, head of the Belarus Ice Hockey Association, for offences that included discriminating against athletes for their political views. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said its disciplinary board had concluded Baskov "has tried to directly influence others to support the Belarus government and has threatened and discriminated Belarusian athletes because of their political opinion."

"The Board also determined that Baskov abused his position as a representative of ice hockey in order to support the current President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko," the IIHF said. Belarus has been rocked by a political crisis in which many high-profile athletes have backed the opposition to Lukashenko, whom they accuse of rigging a presidential election last year and violently cracking down on demonstrators.

The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association said Baskov's suspension was "unacceptable" and that it was considering an appeal to the decision at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Baskov is a member of the Belarusian Olympic Committee's executive committee and chairman of the board of Dynamo Minsk, a team in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Minsk, the Belarusian capital, had been scheduled to co-host the men's ice hockey world championships this year but was stripped of hosting rights following unrest in the wake of the presidential election and because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Lukashenko is an avid hockey fan. He regularly plays with senior Belarus officials and occasionally with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021