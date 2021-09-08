Left Menu

Nepal rescues 895 of its nationals from Afghanistan

Foreign nationals and even Afghan citizens have made desperate attempts to leave the war-torn country.The Nepal government has been coordinating with different organisations and diplomatic agencies to rescue its nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:07 IST
Nepal rescues 895 of its nationals from Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepal government on Wednesday said it has evacuated 895 of its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last month.

In the last 24 hours, 32 Nepalese nationals have arrived from Afghanistan in Kathmandu aboard a Qatar Airways aircraft, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14. Foreign nationals and even Afghan citizens have made desperate attempts to leave the war-torn country.

The Nepal government has been coordinating with different organisations and diplomatic agencies to rescue its nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan. The government has formed a taskforce consisting of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry and security agencies for the rescue mission.

Arrivals from Kabul are being housed in a centre in Kathmandu where they have to undergo COVID-19 tests before getting clearance to go to their place of residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021