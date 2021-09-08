Nepal rescues 895 of its nationals from Afghanistan

The Nepal government on Wednesday said it has evacuated 895 of its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last month.

In the last 24 hours, 32 Nepalese nationals have arrived from Afghanistan in Kathmandu aboard a Qatar Airways aircraft, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14. Foreign nationals and even Afghan citizens have made desperate attempts to leave the war-torn country.

The Nepal government has been coordinating with different organisations and diplomatic agencies to rescue its nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan. The government has formed a taskforce consisting of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry and security agencies for the rescue mission.

Arrivals from Kabul are being housed in a centre in Kathmandu where they have to undergo COVID-19 tests before getting clearance to go to their place of residence.

