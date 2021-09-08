NIA arrests Sri Lankan smuggler in Vizhinjam arms case

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:32 IST
The NIA has arrested a Sri Lankan national in connection with the Vizhinjam arms case, an official said on Wednesday.

Arasaratinam Ramesh, 37, was arrested on Tuesday from Kerala's Ernakulam, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The case, which was registered here in April, relates to seizure of illegal arms and ammunition from a Sri Lankan fishing boat 'Ravihansi' in the Arabian Sea, the official said.

Also in March, a huge quantity of narcotics was seized from a Sri Lankan fishing boat in the Arabian Sea, the official said.

The accused had in his possession five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 bullets of 9mm caliber, the NIA official said.

The NIA had arrested two people in the case last month.

Ramesh is the brother of one of the earlier arrested persons, Suresh Raj, and had actively assisted him in trafficking arms, ammunition and drugs through international sea routes, the official said.

During a search conducted at his rented premises in Ernakulam earlier, the NIA seized incriminating documents relating to the transactions of drugs and arms, according to the official.

Ramesh was produced before the Special Court for NIA cases, Ernakulam, on Wednesday which sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

