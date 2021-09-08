Left Menu

Accused in drug case held after being on run for ten years

He was absconding since 2010 after getting bail in a drug case registered at Azad Maidan police station here, the official said.After receiving information that he was hiding in his village, a team of ANC officials visited Kodrao Nankar earlier this week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:57 IST
Accused in drug case held after being on run for ten years
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man, who was absconding for over ten years after being named in a drug case, has been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Abu Harera Kurdus Khan was arrested from his village Kodrao Nankar in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, he said. He was absconding since 2010 after getting bail in a drug case registered at Azad Maidan police station here, the official said.

After receiving information that he was hiding in his village, a team of ANC officials visited Kodrao Nankar earlier this week. He could not be traced, but the police learnt that Khan was actively involved in the local panchayat elections. The ANC team then made it known that they were leaving for Mumbai as Khan's trail had gone cold, but halted at a spot 50 km away. After getting a tip-off that he had returned home, the team dashed there and nabbed him on Wednesday, the police official said.

He was being brought to Mumbai and would be produced before a court, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021