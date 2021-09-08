Circle officer, woman constable suspended for moral misconduct in Rajasthan

A Rajasthan Police Service officer and a woman constable were suspended on Wednesday for alleged moral misconduct, an official said. A circle officer in Ajmer and the constable posted in Jaipur have been suspended, the official posted at the police headquarters said.

There was a complaint of moral misconduct against them following which an inquiry was conducted, source said. Based on the inquiry report, they were suspended, they said.

