Left Menu

CBI doubles reward to Rs 10 lakh in case of Dhanbad judge's death

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday increased the cash reward to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh for anyone sharing "information of significance" on the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:33 IST
CBI doubles reward to Rs 10 lakh in case of Dhanbad judge's death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday increased the cash reward to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh for anyone sharing "information of significance" on the alleged murder of Dhanbad Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand. Earlier on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

Uttam Anand was an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year. The Supreme Court had taken a Suo Motu Cognizance of the alleged killing of ASG Anand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021