Four arrested for manufacturing, supplying fake currency notes in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested by Kaushambi police for allegedly manufacturing and supplying fake Rs 500 notes bearing the stamp of 'Bhartiya Manoranjan Bank', police said on Wednesday.

“The accused have been identified as Mainuddin, Chandra Prakash, Tarun and Mahipal, residents of Jafrabad in Delhi and Noida,” Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gyanendra Singh said.

Cash worth Rs 7,000 and fake currency worth Rs 70 lakh were seized from their possession, he said.

The accused told police that they got the fake currency from a businessmen involved in hawala trade.

According to police, the accused used to take Rs 60,000 cash and supply these fake currency worth Rs 1 lakh to people.

PTI CORR SRY