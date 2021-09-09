Left Menu

2 govt officials suspended in J-K's Samba district for dereliction of duty

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:12 IST
Authorities on Wednesday suspended two officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for being absent from duty.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta through an order suspended a senior stenographer and an assistant revenue attorney of the DC office, said officials.

They face the action for unauthorised absence and dereliction of duty, they said.

In another order, the deputy commissioner withheld the salary of the district mineral officer for failing to implement directions issued for mining rate fixing, overcharges and illegal mining.

