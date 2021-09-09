Left Menu

Indonesia, Australia renew defence pact, sign security agreements

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Indonesia

Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defense pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defense, and cybersecurity, while defense minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defense training ties would be increased.

