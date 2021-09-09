Left Menu

Hungary condemns EU proposal to fine Poland over judicial reform - Justice Minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:20 IST
The European Commission's move this week to seek penalties on Poland in a dispute over the country's judicial reform is an unacceptable and "arrogant" measure, Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her Facebook page late on Wednesday.

"The (Hungarian) government has decided ... to pass a resolution expressing its support for Poland, and condemn the malicious attacks by Brussels," Varga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

