Hungary condemns EU proposal to fine Poland over judicial reform - Justice Minister

The European Commission's move this week to seek penalties on Poland in a dispute over the country's judicial reform is an unacceptable and "arrogant" measure, Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her Facebook page late on Wednesday.

"The (Hungarian) government has decided ... to pass a resolution expressing its support for Poland, and condemn the malicious attacks by Brussels," Varga said.

