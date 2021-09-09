Policeman shoots himself dead in J-K

A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.

Javed Dar, a selection grade constable of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), was a resident of Tral in south Kashmir. The body would be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, they said.

