Policeman shoots himself dead in J-K
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.
Javed Dar, a selection grade constable of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP), was a resident of Tral in south Kashmir. The body would be handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reasi
- Indian Reserve Police
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- south Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak Opposition slams Imran Khan govt for increasing prices of life-saving drugs
Threat of further attacks increasing in Kabul - UK defence minister
Kidnapping of girls across Pakistan increasing: Report
Increasing number of COVID infections in some states presently indicate third wave: ICMR's Dr Samiran Panda
Civil Society in Pakistan express concerns over increasing attacks on women in the country