Maha: Over 200 buildings, 600 km roads damaged due to rains in rural Aurangabad

At least 600 km of roads and over 200 of buildings under the jurisdiction of the Zilla Parishad in Maharashtras Aurangabad have been damaged due to heavy rainfall that battered the district for the last two days, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 600 km of roads and over 200 buildings under the jurisdiction of the Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad have been damaged due to heavy rainfall that battered the district for the last two days, an official said on Thursday. As per a statement issued by Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, the heavy rainfall on September 7 and 8 has damaged several roads, lakes, buildings, and water supply schemes. At least 242 structures, including 144-gram panchayat buildings, were damaged, which is a loss of Rs 29.04 crore, while water supply schemes in Nagad, Saigavhan, Debhegaon, and Karanjkhed villages in Kannad taluka have witnessed losses worth Rs 17.50 lakh, it was stated.

An assessment of losses has revealed that 643 km of roads were damaged due to rains and flooding, and over Rs 9 crore will be needed for immediate repairs, the release said.

The total losses incurred due to heavy rains in the rural part of Aurangabad have been estimated at Rs 245 crore, it was stated. As per the NDRF guidelines, Rs 8.60 crore will be considered as compensation for losses, an official said.

According to officials, Aurangabad has received 702 mm rain so far this monsoon, which is 120 percent of its average annual rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

