Left Menu

China's anti-graft agency investigates CDB executive

China's top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), in the latest investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions. He, born in 1963, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for suspected “severe discipline and law violations”, the CCDI said on its website, without elaborating.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:15 IST
China's anti-graft agency investigates CDB executive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, vice president of China Development Bank (CDB), in the latest investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions.

He, born in 1963, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for suspected "severe discipline and law violations", the CCDI said on its website, without elaborating. Before serving as a member of the Party Committee at CDB, He worked at Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China.

Reuters was not able to reach He for comment. CDB didn't immediately respond to a faxed query from Reuters. In June, CCDI also opened a probe into Hu Xiaogang, the former vice president of China Orient Asset Management Co, one of the country's four large bad debt managers.

In January, China executed Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management Co, after a court found him guilty of taking 1.79 billion yuan ($277 million) of bribes. Aside from intensifying their anti-corruption campaign, regulators have been stepping up efforts to clean up financial risks accumulated over the years.

($1 = 6.4561 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021