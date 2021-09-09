Left Menu

VHP leader shot at in Jharkhand

Singh had received bullet injuries and was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.Altogether, five to six rounds were fired in the incident, the SSP said, adding that the incident occurred over supremacy in the locality.Asked whether the victim was a VHP functionary, Tamil Vanan said he has no idea as yet. However, an investigation to gather details was on.About the accused, the SSP said Singh has named two persons who fired at him.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:23 IST
VHP leader shot at in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot at by miscreants near the railway running room under Bagbera police station near here on Thursday, police said.

East Singhbhum, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr M Tamil Varnan said a person named Bablu Kumar Singh was shot at by two persons.

VHP Secretary of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee, Deepak Verma said that Singh is the VHP Bagbera committee president. Singh had received bullet injuries and was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

Altogether, five to six rounds were fired in the incident, the SSP said, adding that the incident occurred over supremacy in the locality.

Asked whether the victim was a VHP functionary, Tamil Vanan said he has no idea as yet. However, an investigation to gather details was on.

About the accused, the SSP said Singh has named two persons who fired at him. The accused had come out of jail about a month ago. A police team that rushed to the spot recovered some empty cartridges from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021