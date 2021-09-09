Retired sub-inspector stabbed by cab driver in Delhi, victim out of danger

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old retired Delhi Police sub-inspector after an argument broke out between them inside the vehicle in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Thursday.

The injured man Jitender Rana, a resident of Malviya Nagar, sustained two stab wounds in the abdomen. He is out of danger and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

The incident took place on September 6 when retired Sub-Inspector (SI) Rana along with his wife and daughter were coming from Rajouri Garden in a taxi, police said.

According to police, the victim asked the driver to change the position of the side-view mirror, from which light coming from vehicles behind was shining in the face of the passengers during the journey. This led to a heated argument between them. When they finally asked the driver to drop them near Laxman Public School, he suddenly attacked the retired SI with a knife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''On September 6, at around 8.30 pm, information was received at Hauz Khas police station that a cab driver had stabbed his passenger. On reaching the spot, it was found that the injured person had already been shifted to AIIMS Hospital and the cab driver was handed over to the police by the public.'' The accused cab driver had sustained some injuries as he was beaten by public, Thakur said.

The victim is under treatment and is stated to be out of danger, he added.

A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused driver Raj Kumar (34), a resident of outer Delhi's Nangloi, was arrested in connection with the incident, said the DCP.

