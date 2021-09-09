Left Menu

Woman police constable arrested for colleague's `murder'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:45 IST
Woman police constable arrested for colleague's `murder'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman constable and two others have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 54-year-old policeman who died in a hit-and-run incident at Panvel in neighboring Navi Mumbai last month, an official said on Thursday.

Police naik Shivaji M Sanap died after a Nano car hit him near Panvel railway station on the night of August 15.

But after his wife suspected foul play, the police began to probe the murder angle and finally arrested constable Shital Pansare (29), Sanap's colleague at Nehru Nagar police station in Mumbai, and her two accomplices, the police official said.

Sanap lived in Pune from where he traveled to Mumbai every day via Panvel. From CCTV footage, a team of Panvel police led by senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge zeroed in on two persons who seemed to have followed him at Kurla railway station on August 15, the official said.

The probe revealed that Sanap and Pansare did not get along well, and FIRs had been registered against Sanap on her complaint about alleged sexual harassment in 2019.

Police also learned that Pansare had married one Dhanraj Jadhav in 2018 who later left her and was now living in Chennai.

Pansare had allegedly wanted to kill Sanap for the last two years and had asked her husband to help her, according to police. When he refused to help, she complained about `obscenity' against him, following which he left Mumbai, said the official.

The police approached Dhanraj Jadhav who identified one of the suspects seen in the CCTV footage at Kurla as Vishal Baban Jadhav (18), son of the watchman at the housing complex where Pansare lived. Vishal's questioning led the police to Ganesh Laxman Chavan alias Mudawath (21) who was arrested from Vikarabad in Telangana on Wednesday.

The duo allegedly told police that Pansare had hatched the conspiracy to kill Sanap and roped them in to stage a hit-and-run accident.

The accused had tried to burn the car after the crime, the official said, adding that it has been recovered by the investigators. Search is on for some more suspects in the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021