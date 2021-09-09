Left Menu

Film financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in jail

Builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED in a money laundering case stemming from a land deal, died at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.Lakdawala 76 was brought dead to government-run J J Hospital and his death was announced at around 12 pm though the cause was not immediately known, the official said.The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, he said.According to sources, Lakdawala was suffering from cancer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:45 IST
Film financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in jail
  • Country:
  • India

Builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from a land deal, died at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.

Lakdawala (76) was brought dead to government-run J J Hospital and his death was announced at around 12 pm though the cause was not immediately known, the official said.

The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, he said.

According to sources, Lakdawala was suffering from cancer. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said. The ED had arrested Lakdawala in May in a money laundering case stemming from a land deal. He was accused of forging documents to purchase a land worth Rs 50 crore in Khandala, a hill station in Pune district.

He was currently in jail under judicial custody.

The ED had opposed Lakdawala's bail plea on medical grounds last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021