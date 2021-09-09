HC poser to Guruvayoor temple administrator

The administrator of the Guruvayoor Devaswom managing committee has been asked by the Kerala High Court to explain why the 'nadappanthal' in front of the temple was decorated with huge cutouts and tree branches for the wedding of industrialist Ravi Pillai's son as was reported in the media.

A 'nadapanthal' is a structure set up in front of the temple for conducting various functions like weddings.

A Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and K Babu, on its own, issued the direction on September 7 on the basis of the news reports in connection with the preparations for the wedding to be held on September 9.

The administrator was asked to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances in which the 'nadappanthal' was decorated with the huge cutouts and branches of trees after the managing committee told the court that no permission was granted for the decorations.

The committee told the court that it had adopted a resolution in February to permit 'pushpalangharam' (floral decorations) in the nadappanthal in connection with the marriage in question.

Also, it told the Bench that every day over 100 marriages are being conducted in the nadappanthal in front of Guruvayoor Temple in strict conformity with COVID-19 protocol with each marriage party being permitted to have only 12 people, excluding the bride and bridegroom.

The court, thereafter, said: ''We deem it appropriate to direct the administrator of Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances in which the nadappanthal in front of Guruvayoor Temple was decorated with huge cutouts, branches of trees, etc., as seen from the photographs in the online media report. The affidavit shall be placed on record by September 13.'' The Bench directed the administrator to take necessary steps to ensure no violation of the COVID-19 protocol in the conduct of marriages in the nadappanthal in front of the Guruvayoor Temple and listed the matter for further hearing on September 14.

