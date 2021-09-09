Left Menu

Angered by rejection, Mumbai man uploads woman's phone number on porn site, sends her sex toys

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST
Angered by rejection, Mumbai man uploads woman's phone number on porn site, sends her sex toys
A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly uploading the phone number of a woman on a porn website and sending her sex toys, after she rejected his advances, police said on Thursday.

The Malad police last week arrested the man who had been harassing the woman after she rejected his proposal earlier this year, an official said. According to the police, the woman, who is a college student, had approached the police in February with a complaint that she had been getting calls from people seeking sexual favours and some unidentified person had been couriering her sex toys.

During the probe, the police set about tracking down the IP addresses used to upload the woman's phone number on the porn site and order sex toys online and zeroed in on the accused, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

