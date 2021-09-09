52 people working for Maoist party surrender in Telangana

Fifty-two people, including some minors who were allegedly working for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered before the police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday. A total of 52 people, including five women and some minors, who worked as militia members, village committee members of CPI (Maoist) party, sympathisers, providing logistics to the maoists' party have turned themselves in, they said adding they were working for the maoists party since the last one year.

''Recently, these people were forcibly taken by the CPI Maoist party to attend their trainings in Chhattisgarh,'' said Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

According to police, frustrated with the Maoist ideology and regular harassment by the party to attend its meetings and also being threatened on a regular basis, they have decided to reject the outfit and its ideology and live peacefully. The police further appealed to all Maoist party members and their leaders to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream in the interest of the public and development of the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)