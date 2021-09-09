Vehicle in Bengal minister’s convoy meets with accident, 3 injured

A vehicle in West Bengal Labour Minister Becharam Manna's convoy met with an accident near the Manicktala-Rajabazar here on Thursday, injuring three people, police said.

Manna is safe and unhurt, they said.

The incident took place around 2 pm when the vehicle collided with a taxi on the busy North Kolkata stretch, a police officer said. The injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is stable, he added.

