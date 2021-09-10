Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Woman, two others held for theft

Police here arrested three people, including a woman, for alleged involvement in incidents of theft.Two luxury cars used in the commission of crimes besides gold ornaments and diamonds were also recovered from them, police said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:20 IST
Police here arrested three people, including a woman, for alleged involvement in incidents of theft.

Two luxury cars used in the commission of crimes besides gold ornaments and diamonds were also recovered from them, police said. The cars were recovered from Aligarh, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Shah, Shoeib and Gulshan Praveen, wife of Irfaan, who is absconding.

One more accused, Imran, is still at large, the official said.

The trio confessed that they had stolen valuables worth Rs 60 lakh from the residence of iron trader Kapil Garg. The gang had purchased the luxury cars with the stolen amount. The SP said the gang members have been booked in 45 cases in the past.

