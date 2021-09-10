Left Menu

Guinea junta freezes government bank accounts to help secure assets -TV statement

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 10-09-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 03:00 IST
Guinea junta freezes government bank accounts to help secure assets -TV statement
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Guinea's military junta, which seized power over the weekend, said in a TV statement on Thursday that it had frozen all government bank accounts in an attempt to secure state assets.

"This includes public administrative and commercial establishments in all ministries and the presidency, presidential programmes and projects, members of the outgoing government as well as senior officials and administrators of state financial institutions," a junta spokesman said.

On Sunday a group of special forces soldiers said they ousted President Alpha Conde over concerns about poverty and endemic corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

Scientists measure magnetic field of eruption from Sun's atmosphere

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021