Bounty criminal gunned down in encounter with police in UP's Gorakhpur

A history-sheeter, with a bounty of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, was on Friday gunned down in an encounter with police in the Gagaha Police Station Zone of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:47 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A history-sheeter, with a bounty of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, was on Friday gunned down in an encounter with police in the Gagaha Police Station Zone of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The criminal identified as Vijay Prajapati is a notorious history-sheeter and has over 12 cases of robbery, attempt to murder and extortion registered against him in Dehradun, Barabanki and Gorakhpur Police stations, police said. Prajapati had recently killed a girl in Gorakhpur.

Another criminal involved in the encounter is currently on the run. Vipin Tanda, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur said, "Police attempted to catch two criminals including Vijay in Gagaha Police Station Zone. They fired at police and in retaliatory firing by police, one of them was shot. He was declared dead by the hospital where he was taken to. Currently, his body is in custody and postmortem is being done. Action will be taken against the other accused soon." (ANI)

