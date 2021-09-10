Vietnam approves Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.
The vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates, the government said in a statement. (Editing by Martin Petty)
