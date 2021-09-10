Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM reviews COVID-19 vaccination programme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 vaccination programme and district-wise dengue and chikungunya cases at Chief Minister's residence office, according to the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 vaccination programme and district-wise dengue and chikungunya cases at Chief Minister's residence office, according to the Chief Minister's office (CMO). State Health Minister, Director Health, Secretary Chief Minister and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh has administered over 5 crore COVID-19 doses by September 9. Out of the total number of doses administered, the state has administered 4 crore 10 lakh with the first dose of the anti-COVID shot while over 95.4 lakh received the second dose, as per the CMO. The state has set a target to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination by September 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

