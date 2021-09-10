Rajasthan engineer caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 25,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an executive engineer in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials said Friday.

Mahendra Kumar Meena, Jodhpur DISCOM Engineer, had demanded a bribe in lieu of issuing demand notice for a new electricity connection at the complainant's residential house, an ACB spokesperson said.

The bureau, after verifying the complaint, caught the accused red-handed on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in Jaitaran of Pali district.

The residence and other places of the accused are being searched, the spokesperson said.

Also, the Udaipur team of ACB on Friday arrested three employees, including a sub-inspector of the Transport Department while extorting money from truck drivers in Dungarpur district.

The team, while taking action late on Thursday night, arrested sub-inspector Mohammad Tausif, guard Banshilal and department's driver Rakesh at the checkpost of RTO on Ratanpura border for illegal recovery from truck drivers, a bureau spokesperson said.

He said complaints were given by the truck drivers that they were being harassed by Transport Department employees. The complaint was verified following which action was taken.

The bureau spokesperson said a total of Rs 1.11 lakh was recovered from the accused and their residences were also being searched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)