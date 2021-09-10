Subdued Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in TN

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival was celebrated on Friday with subdued fervor in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Though Chennai and the rest of the State would miss the colorful Vinayaka Chaturthi procession this year too due to the pandemic which necessitated the State government to ban political, social, and religious gatherings till October 31, a two-feet high Manjal (turmeric) Vinayaka, was the cynosure of all eyes at Washermanpet here. The Turmeric Ganesh, weighing 11 kg was installed by the locals and BJP members. Special pujas were performed to the God and prasad was offered to the devotees.

Special pujas were performed to the decorated idol of Ganesh at the Karpaka Vinayaka Temple or Pillaiyarpatti Pillaiyar Temple, a 7th century CE rock-cut cave shrine, in the Sivaganga district.

Priests at another seventh-century temple - the Ucchi Pillaiyar temple in Tiruchirapalli - offered a giant Kozhukattai (Modak) weighing 30 kg each to Ucchi Pillaiyar and Manika Vinayakar.

The priests at the temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha performed special pujas marking the occasion, in strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol. This year too, devotees were not allowed to visit temples as part of state-wide efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Scores of excited families, nevertheless, thronged the market areas to purchase the idols from roadside vendors to be worshipped at their homes today.

Meanwhile, few activists of the Hindu Munnani - a Hindu outfit - were arrested by the police from several parts of Tamil Nadu when they attempted to take out a procession with Ganesha idols defying the prohibitory orders. In neighboring Puducherry, the festival was celebrated with religious fervor and spiritual gaiety. Rural artisans could be seen selling clay models of the idols at various centers. The territorial Administration has brought into effect curbs in celebration of the festival. There was, however, no ban on installing idols in public places.

People made a beeline to the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar from morning to offer prayers to the processional deity.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers, and leaders of some political parties were among those who extended greetings to the people for the festival.

