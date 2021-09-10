Merkel ally presses SPD's Scholz over money laundering probe
German prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries https://reut.rs/2X7miHL on Thursday as part of an investigation into the government's anti-money laundering agency, putting a spotlight on Germany's failings in tackling financial crime. "There are a great many questions that the SPD candidate for chancellor must answer," Christian Democratic Union (CDU) General Paul Ziemiak told news magazine Der Spiegel. "He must explain himself immediately." Scholz is SPD finance minister in Merkel's ruling 'grand coalition' with her conservatives.
- Country:
- Germany
