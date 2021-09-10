Left Menu

PM Modi chairs review meeting on COVID-19 situation in India

PM Modi chairs review meeting on COVID-19 situation in India
PM Modi chairing high-level Covid review meeting. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting was done to review India's present situation regarding the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

Notably, yesterday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and it is not yet over. Bhushan also mentioned that 35 districts are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between 5-10 per cent in 30 districts.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths. Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

