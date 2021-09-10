US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Biden-Xi call

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of an easing in tensions between the United States and China added to recent data that soothed fears of a slowdown in the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.21 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 34,949.59.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.64 points, or 0.30%, at 4,506.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.66 points, or 0.56%, to 15,332.92 at the opening bell.

