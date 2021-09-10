Suspecting extramarital affair, man throws acid on wife

A woman and her two daughters suffered burn injuries when her husband, who suspected her of having an extramarital affair, threw acid at them in the Kundraghat area here on Friday, police said.

The woman and her elder daughter are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be critical. The younger daughter was discharged after first aid, they said.

Police said they took the accused, identified as Ajay Sahini, into custody.

Sahini is a tailor and as per locals a habitual drinker. He suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and the couple had been arguing over it for the past two days. On Friday afternoon, Sahini threw acid at his wife and the elder daughter and fled the place, the police said.

The younger daughter who was sitting nearby also sustained injuries, they added.

“On information of locals, a police vehicle rushed the injured to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police have detained the accused and instructions have been given to Cant police to take action after registering a case against him,” Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The couple also has a son and he works in Mumbai, police said.

